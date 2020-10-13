Marion man places ad looking for a new kidney

MARION, Wis. (WAOW) -- Dan Grosskompf's Kidneys are kaput. This month, he's running ads in over a dozen local papers looking for a donor.

As the ad describes, he is facing stage four renal failure.

I met with Dan at his home in Marion, where he is fixed to a dialysis machine most nights of the week. He puts it simply, "If I got a kidney you'd be saving my life."

Dan had an incident in December of 2019 where he felt an "indescribable" feeling and called 911 for the first time in his seventy years. Doctors told him shortly after that, he'll die in 8 days if he does not utilize dialysis.

Facing a long wait for a potential transplant, he decided to take matters into his own hands. He admits, he's not very computer savvy, "or none of that stuff." So, he stuck with the tried-and-true newspaper.

For four weeks, his ad will run in all Multi Media Channels outlets. That's over a dozen papers across central Wisconsin, including Merrill Photo News, Wausau Times, and the buyer's guide.

Dan's number is 715-754-2997.