Johnsons are ‘sipping tea’ for ‘black-ish’ family portrait

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When ABC decided the Johnsons of “black-ish” were due a portrait, it sought an artist who understands the family’s perspective. The task went to Kadir Nelson, a chronicler of contemporary African American experience and a fan of the sitcom. The result is a captivatingly sly, 70×70-inch oil-on-canvas work that depicts cast members including Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross in character as part of a riff on the “sipping tea” meme. Nelson said the approach fits a tumultuous year of racial reckoning and a devastating pandemic. ABC’s “black-ish” returns for its seventh season on Oct. 21, with the family portrait used for promoting the series.