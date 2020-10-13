India sets free top Kashmiri politician after a year

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian authorities have released a top Kashmiri politician from detention more than a year after New Delhi scrapped Indian-controlled Kashmir’s special status. Mehbooba Mufti had been held in detention since August 2019 alongside thousands of politicians and activists after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government passed legislation in Parliament that stripped Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. The move annulled its separate constitution and removed inherited protections on land and jobs, triggering widespread anger and economic ruin amid a harsh security clampdown. An official order said Mufti, 61, was set free late Tuesday.