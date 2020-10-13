In Louisville, calls for racial justice arrive at the polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — On the first day of early voting in Kentucky, Breonna Taylor’s mother on Tuesday has joined an effort to take the fight for justice for her daughter to the ballot box. At a “Protest to Power” caravan organized by the Louisville Urban League, she urged voters to vote early before taking part in a caravan of cars, trucks and buses through Louisville’s predominantly Black West End in an effort to get out the vote in Kentucky’s largest city. The parade was greeted by cheers at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, one of four polling places open to early voting in Jefferson County.