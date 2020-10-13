How a probe of Trump-Russia ties turned into a GOP rally cry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The special counsel’s investigation into ties between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign revealed damaging, or at least embarrassing, information about the president. Yet in the run-up to the 2020 election, it’s Trump and the Republicans who are talking about the probe while Democrats are largely silent. GOP supporters of the president have followed Trump in casting the Russia investigation as a witch hunt even as inquiries by an inspector general and a bipartisan Senate panel have found the probe valid.