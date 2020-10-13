Hong Kong orchestra quarantines after member contracts COVID

HONG KONG (AP) — About 100 members of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra are being quarantined after one of its members tested positive for the coronavirus. An orchestra member confirmed on Facebook that a bass clarinet player was infected. He says he will be taken to a government quarantine camp for two weeks. The South China Morning Post reports that all members of the orchestra must undergo quarantines to contain any risk for other performers and audience members. The orchestra had just begun its new season of performances with a sold-out socially distanced concert due to coronavirus restrictions.