Cut cable shuts down Virginia’s online voter registration

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A severed fiber optic cable has shut down Virginia’s online voter registration system. Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in Virginia before Election Day. The Virginia Department of Elections said Tuesday in statement on Twitter that a cut cable was affecting connectivity for multiple agencies, including the citizen portal and registrar’s offices. The state’s IT agency said in a tweet that the cable was inadvertently cut during a Chesterfield County roadside utilities project. The state also said technicians are working to repair the problem but did not have an estimate on how long that would take.