Croatian police find weapons after shooting outside govt. HQ

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Police in Croatia say they have found weapons in the home of a gunman who wounded a policeman outside the government building before killing himself. They said Tuesday they have arrested the man’s father over possession of two guns and more than 1,000 pieces of ammunition. The 22-year-old from the central town of Kutina fired at the policeman Monday at St. Mark’s Square in central Zagreb, the capital. Authorities have blocked public access to the square that hosts the parliament building and other top state institutions. Police are allowing only residents and officials into the area.