Cool Down on the Way

Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds however due to the clear evening it seems like we will be able to warm up to around 59 which will feel fairly comfortable. This is the warmest day of the forecast as temperatures will begin to fall towards the end of the week.

Yesterday a cold front brought us isolated showers and storms releasing .30 to .90 inches of rainfall across North Central Wisconsin. Towards the end of the day yesterday, the sun emerged after the rain making for a nice evening. We will likely see a similar structure for todays weather, although much more mild.

Today will be variably cloudy and there is a 30% chance of widespread showers although the rain seems to be light and isolated. It will also be a bit breezy with sustained speeds around 10-15 mph but possibly up to 20 mph. After the clouds and showers roll though, we will likely see a pleasant and sunny evening, warming us up to 59 degrees.

Wednesday will be gloomy and cloudy with another chance for widespread showers, especially north. Wednesday will also start the cooldown although still be around seasonal in the mid 50s.

Thursday will be the day it really starts to feel chilly. Not only will the temperature drop to the mid 40s but it will be blustery making the windchill even cooler. Friday and the weekend are forecast in the mid 40s as well. Also, due to the unseasonably cool weather, Saturday and Sunday both have a chance for snow showers although it is dependent on the timing of the moisture. If the precipitation falls in the morning or late evening it will likely fall as snow, but if the precipitation falls during the day it will likely be rain.

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 13-October 2020

On this day in Weather History:

1986 - Four tornadoes struck southeastern Virginia late in the night causing three million dollars damage. Tornadoes at Falls Church VA caused a million dollars damage. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders)