Blustery pattern, several rounds of precipitation ahead

We sure have been in a windy pattern lately, and it is showing no signs of letting up! At least we will get a brief reprieve Tuesday night as west winds tapering to 5 mph then become south later. Otherwise it will be clear early in the night with increasing clouds later. Highs will be around 36 degrees. It should be mostly cloudy and breezy Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers, more numerous in the northern half of the News 9 viewing area. Rain amounts could vary from a trace south to a few tenths of an inch north. Highs should range from the low 50s in the far north to the low 60s in the far south. Winds will be from the southeast to south at 10-20 mph. Spotty light rain could linger into Wednesday night then gradually end, except up near the far north part of the area. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to near 40 by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly or partly cloudy, blustery, and chilly with highs around 45 degrees. Northwest winds around 20 mph will certainly make it feel cooler! Be sure to have your flannel shirt, sweatshirts, or solid coat and hat handy if you plan to spend a lot of time outdoors. A weak disturbance may slide through Friday causing a small chance of sprinkles or flurries. Otherwise it should be partly sunny with lows around 26 and highs around 43 degrees.

The weekend looks rather unsettled. A low pressure system will slide through Saturday bringing a 40% chance of light rain. It could be mixed with light snow in the northern part of the area. Lows will be in the mid 20s with highs in the mid 40s. Sunday looks even cooler with highs in the low 40s. Another system pushing through will bring another chance of light rain and snow, mainly in the morning to midday hours. It will be breezy throughout the weekend of course.

High pressure should build in from Canada early next week providing a few dry but cold days. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Lows could reach in the low 20s. It wouldn't surprise me if some spots drop into the upper 10s for lows.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 13-October 2020

On this date in weather history:

1986 - Four tornadoes struck southeastern Virginia late in the night causing three million dollars damage. Tornadoes at Falls Church VA caused a million dollars damage. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders)

1987 - Fifteen cities in the eastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date. Record lows included 34 degrees at Meridian MS, 28 degrees at Paducah KY, and 26 degrees at Beckley WV. Another surge of arctic air entered the north central U.S. bringing snow to parts of Wyoming and Colorado. (The National Weather Summary)