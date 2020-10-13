AP Explains: The promise of 5G wireless – speed, hype, risk

A much-hyped network upgrade called “5G” means different things to different people. To industry proponents, it’s the next huge innovation in wireless internet. To the U.S. government, it’s the backbone technology of a future that America will wrestle with China to control. To many average people, it’s simply a mystery. 5G is a new technical standard for wireless networks — the fifth, naturally — that promises faster speeds. It requires phones with new parts to work with the network. But even for people who have those phones, in many places, including the U.S., significantly faster speeds remain uncommon.