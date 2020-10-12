Windy and Wet Start to the Week

This morning will be quite wet with a line of showers and thunderstorms approaching from the west. We will also see stronger wind speeds up to 20mph. The 7 day forecast cooling down quite a bit.

Today: Showers likely with a chance of thunder through the morning, then some clearing during the afternoon. Windy.

High: 59 Wind: S/SW 10-15 early, then W 12-20, diminishing late

Tonight: Clear then mostly cloudy.

Low: 42 Wind: SW 5-7

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy at times. Slight chance of showers far-north during the morning.

High: 60 Wind: WSW 10-15

As the cold front pushes though our area it will bring quite a bit of rain to our area. Showers will likely continue until 2-4pm and lightning and thunder will be possible here and there. Much of the area will receive half an inch of rain or more. Despite the cold front, temperatures will not range much as we will start the day in the upper 50s and end in the lower 50s, however it will be quite windy. Expect wind speeds around 12-20mph and wind gusts of 30mph or more. Fortunately, as the line of storms pass, this evening should clear out and we could see plenty of sun between 4pm and sunset.

Tuesday will be much milder although still a bit breezy. We should have partly cloudy skies and our temperature will be in the upper 50s or low 60s. It is likely we will see winds from the WSW around 10-15mph. Additionally, due to some leftover moisture in the area, there is a slight chance of showers to the north in the morning hours.

Another cold front is looking to pass through on Wednesday bringing a 50% chance of showers once again as well as heightened wind speeds. The high temperature for the day will be around seasonal in the mid 50s however the rest of the week will be much cooler.

Thursday through Sunday high temperatures will drop to the mid to lower 40s so brace for the cooler weather ahead. Overnight temperatures towards the end of the week may be in the upper 20s.

Have a wonderful week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock, 12-October 2020

Today in weather history:

1987 - Floyd, the only hurricane to make landfall the entire season, moved across the Florida Keys. Floyd produced wind gusts to 59 mph at Duck Key, and up to nine inches of rain in southern Florida. Sixteen cities in the Ohio Valley and the Middle Mississippi Valley reported record low temperatures for the date. Record lows included 27 degrees at Paducah KY, and 24 degrees at Rockford IL and Springfield IL. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)