Wausau School Board votes to resume in person classes Nov. 2

Wausau (WAOW) -- The Wausau School District has voted to go back to in person classes on Nov. 2.

It was a 5-4 vote in favor. Earlier in the evening, the board elected a new member breaking a previous 4-4 tie on the issue.

District leaders sent an e-mail outlining the plan to employees.

They say for elementary schools, all 4K-5 students will go back in-person learning but be in cohorts. Classrooms and staff will be reassigned to ensure social distancing.

Families can keep their children virtual if they chose, however, there will be separate staff to teach those students.

For secondary schools, students will also be split into cohorts.