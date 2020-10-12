Wausau Fire Department selling pink shirts during breast cancer awareness month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— The Wausau Fire Department is selling pink shirts during the month of October which is breast cancer awareness month.

They held a drive-thru pick up line Monday.

The department has been selling the shirts for over a decade and the money will be going to either someone who is battling breast cancer or an organization that helps people in their fight against breast cancer.

"It gets us out there it's a pink shirt everyone kind of sees firefighters wearing pink shirts when we normally wear blue, it starts asking questions. Raises awareness for the issue, and you know, there's member on the department who have family members who have cancer of one form or another, so this is just one of the ways we raise awareness," said Matt Tormohlen who is a firefighter paramedic with the department.

The shirts are $20 and are available in sizes small through triple XL while supplies last.

You can purchase the shirts using exact cash, or by making a check out to IAFF Local 415.

If the department sells all they shirts they currently have, they are considering ordering more and people can put their name on a list.