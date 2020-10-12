UK sheep farmer jailed for contaminated baby food plot

LONDON (AP) — A British sheep farmer has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for his plot to use baby food laced with metal shards to blackmail a supermarket chain. Nigel Wright planted jars of the contaminated baby food in Tesco grocery stores and sent dozens of letters and emails to the supermarket giant in a bid to extort $1.8 million in bitcoin between 2018 and February. Tesco had to issue a product recall after two mothers reported discovering pieces of metal in jars of Heinz baby food. No babies were harmed but in all, 42,000 jars of Heinz baby food were recovered. Wright, 45, was convicted of two counts of contaminating goods and three counts of blackmail. Sentencing him Monday, Justice Mark Warby compared wright’s actions to terrorism and said he was remorseless.