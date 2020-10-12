Trump ready for 1st rally since contracting coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail as he tries to stage a late comeback just a week after his release from the hospital over a serious case of COVID-19. Trump will be headlining a rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday as he faces a stubborn deficit in national and battleground state polls three weeks from Election Day. Trump’s busy schedule comes amid still-unanswered questions about whether he has tested negative for COVID-19 and the impact so much travel so soon could have on his health. The progression of COVID-19 cases can be unpredictable.