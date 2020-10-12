Torlonia Collection of ancient marbles displayed in Rome

ROME (AP) — One of the most important private collections of ancient Greek and Roman marble sculptures is going on display in Rome as part of the Eternal City’s 150th anniversary celebrations. The 90 works from the Torlonia Collection were unveiled Monday in the newly refurbished Villa Caffarelli, one of the Capitoline Museum’s exhibition spaces overlooking the ancient Roman Forum. Organizers said there were plans to offer it for lending to other museums, but said the coronavirus pandemic had put those plans on hold for now. The 620-piece Torlonia Collection is considered one of the greatest private collections of classical art, featuring marble busts, reliefs, sarcophagi and statues.