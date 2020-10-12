Supreme Court nominee Barrett faces Senate despite virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett are set to begin. The Senate is charging ahead Monday morning on President Donald Trump’s pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and cement a conservative majority on the court before Election Day. In prepared remarks for the Judiciary Committee hearing, the federal appeals court judge says the courts cannot “right every wrong.” The three days of hearings are like no others with voting underway in many states and the country in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic. Two Republican senators on the panel have tested positive for the virus.