Standing Rocks Park to remain closed for downhill skiing

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)— Portage County Parks says they've made the decision to not open Standing Rocks Park downhill skiing for the 2020-21 season.

The County cites high water levels on Bear Lake for the closure. They say the high water makes in unsafe to operate tows and provide a safe environment for skiers.

Despite this park closure, Portage County is planning on operating the new Behnke Olson Outdoor Recreation center for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and winter fat tire snow biking.