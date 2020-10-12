SCAM ALERT: Scammers targeting driver’s through DMV lookalike sites

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)— Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has expanded their online services, and scammers are trying to take advantage of the change.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), scammers are using lookalike websites to steal money and personal information from drivers.

The lookalike sites make drivers think they are on the DMV's website to learn about COVID-19 procedures. They claim to handle car and license renewal, or a car title transfer.

The BBB lists three tips to avoid falling victim to the scam: