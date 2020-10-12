SCAM ALERT: Scammers targeting driver’s through DMV lookalike sites
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)— Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has expanded their online services, and scammers are trying to take advantage of the change.
According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), scammers are using lookalike websites to steal money and personal information from drivers.
The lookalike sites make drivers think they are on the DMV's website to learn about COVID-19 procedures. They claim to handle car and license renewal, or a car title transfer.
The BBB lists three tips to avoid falling victim to the scam:
- Double check the URL: Before entering sensitive information, such as payment or personal information, double-check that you are on the right website and that the link is secure. Secure links start with "https://" and include a lock icon on the purchase page.
- Be wary of third party sites: Some websites that appear to offer a service are only the front for a scam. Be suspicious of websites with no working customer service number, no physical address listed, as well as containing typos and grammatical errors.
- Make online purchases with a credit card: This way, fraudulent charges can be disputed, which is not the case with other payment methods. Be aware that there is no way to get back shared personal information.