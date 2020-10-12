San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham stabbed, will recover

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is recovering after he was stabbed in the back Sunday night. Police tell the San Diego Union-Tribune that Pham was stabbed outside a gentlemen’s club in San Diego. Two people who say they spoke with Pham told the paper that Pham was stabbed after telling some arguing people to get away from his car. No arrests have been made. The Padres say Pham was stabbed in the lower back but he’s in good condition. In a statement, Pham calls the stabbing traumatic but says he’s on the road to recovery.