Roberta McCain, John McCain’s mother, dies at 108

PHOENIX (AP) — The mother of Arizona Sen. John McCain, Roberta McCain, has died. She was 108. A spokesperson for her daughter-in-law Cindy McCain says Roberta McCain died Monday. A cause of death was not immediately released. Roberta McCain married into a storied military family, eloping with Navy ensign John McCain Jr., who eventually became a four-star admiral. Roberta McCain used her feisty personality to campaign for her son during his 2008 run for the White House and remained active well into her 90s.