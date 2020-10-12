National Farmer’s Day: approval of farming industry increases

EASTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- For Wisconsin's farmers, the pandemic didn't change much in their everyday lives.

"Day to day stuff on farming operations is as it's been," said James Juedes, owner of Pleasant View Dairy Farm.

As with many industries, however, it still had an impact.

"With the shutdown due to COVID, there was a lot of milk left on the table without a marketplace to go to. So, we saw milk prices just tank," said Heather Schlesser, Dairy Agent with UW Extension.

That effect on farmers carried over to nearly everyone's lives this year, with shortages of meat and produce in grocery stores.

"It's not like there was a shortage of it, but it was the inability to get it processed and get it to the stores," Juedes said.

Monday marks National Farmer's Day, and experts believe COVID and its hurdles may have lead to an increased appreciation for the farming industry as a whole.

"For years and years and years, I think we've kind of been taken for granted. People walk in the supermarket, and the food is there wherever they want, however they want and there's no extra thoughts about it," Juedes said.

A Gallup poll from September showed that, for the first time in 20 years, 69% of Americans polled said they had a positive view of the farming industry, the top percentage of all industries.

"There's more of those connections being made for people to buy produce directly from that farmer and sort of leave out the middle man," said Schlesser.

With winter coming, farmer's will continue to be working to make sure people can get essential food items as the pandemic continues, and hoping to keep their success going.

Experts say it's too soon to tell how the industry will fare in the next year.