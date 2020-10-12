Merrill thefts: golf balls, political signs

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW)— Merrill Police officers report two unique theft investigations last week.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, an 18-year-old Merrill woman is facing misdemeanor theft charge after a deputy investigated a theft of golf balls from a driving range. Reportedly, the woman admitted to the crime after a Merrill Police Officer found a bag of golf balls matching what was stolen in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Another deputy was investigating the theft of several political signs representing both presidential candidates. Police say the theft occurred on our near Hillside Drive on Wednesday morning. Most of the signs were found in a ditch late Wednesday afternoon.