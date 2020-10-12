Malaysia’s Anwar meets king in bid to form new government

KUALA LUMPUR (AP) — Malaysia’s opposition leader has met the nation’s king in a bid to form a new government after claiming he had secured a majority in Parliament. Anwar Ibrahim said he would present the monarch with “strong and convincing” documentary evidence of the support he has from lawmakers, which would allow him to unseat Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Anwar’s party said after Tuesday’s meeting that he will hold a hold a news conference “regarding an important announcement post-audience with His Majesty.” Muhyiddin took power in March after securing enough support in Parliament to unseat Anwar’s reformist alliance and has dismissed Anwar’s claim to a majority. Muhyiddin boasts a two-seat majority and has been grappling to maintain support amid infighting in his coalition.