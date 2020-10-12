Like November at the end of the week

The strong cold front which brought about .30 to .80 inches of rain across the area earlier Monday and some thunderstorms is moving away. We should have clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows around 39 degrees. West winds of 5-10 mph will become south. Tuesday should be partly cloudy and breezy with highs around 61. There is a slight chance of a light shower in the northern part of the area. South winds will become west at 10-20 mph.

A low pressure system will move across the region Wednesday bringing a 50% chance of showers. The rain should be more widespread in the northern part of the area. Otherwise lows will be around 38 with highs from the upper 40s north to mid or upper 50s south. Strong northwest winds behind that storm system will usher in unseasonably cold polar air by Thursday and Friday. Thursday should be partly sunny with lows around 40 and highs around 47. Friday will be even colder with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the low 40s. There could be sprinkles and flurries around and even the chance of lake effect snow showers far north.

A new low pressure system is projected to dive through Wisconsin Saturday bringing a 30% chance of light rain and snow to our region. It will be raw with lows in the low to mid 20s along with highs just in the low 40s. Sunday looks partly sunny, breezy, and cold with lows around 24 and highs near 40. Some lake effect snow showers are possible in far northern Wisconsin once again.

The unusually cold weather will hang around into early next week as well. At this point next Monday looks dry and partly cloudy with highs around 40 degrees. In other words, it seems like November weather wants to move in early for some reason. It could have to do with the La Nina pattern taking place in the tropical Pacific Ocean. That may have significant impacts on our winter weather too. Stay tuned for updates!

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 12-October 2020

On this date in weather history:

1988 - Twenty cities in the Upper Midwest reported record low temperatures for the date, including International Falls MN with a reading of 17 degrees. The town of Embarass MN reported a morning low of 8 degrees. Snow showers in the northeastern U.S. produced five inches at Corry PA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)