Lebanon names team for maritime border talks with Israel

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon has announced the names of its delegation that will hold indirect talks later this week with Israel over the disputed maritime border between the two countries. Monday’s announcement comes two weeks after Lebanon and Israel reached an agreement on a framework of U.S.-mediated talks. The talks are scheduled to begin on Wednesday at the headquarters of the U.N. peacekeeping force in the southern Lebanese border town of Naqoura. Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war. They each claim about 860 square kilometers of the Mediterranean Sea as within their own exclusive economic zones.