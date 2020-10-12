Killer Mike to earn Change Maker Award at Billboard Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning rapper and social-political activist Killer Mike will receive the first Billboard Change Maker Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. NBC and dick clark productions announced the new award and recipient Monday, two days ahead of the big show, which will air live from the Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m. ET. Atlanta-born Killer Mike first made waves in music with his appearance on Outkast’s 2000 album, “Stankonia.” He later won a Grammy with the duo for the Top 20 pop hit “The Whole World.” But Killer Mike has made noise outside of music, too. He’s spoken out against police brutality, inequality in Black communities and race relations.