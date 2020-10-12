Ivanka Trump to visit Wisconsin on Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Ivanka Trump will visit Wisconsin on Tuesday, according to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign team.

In a news release Sunday, the campaign said Ivanka Trump would make a stop in Hilbert on Oct. 13 to participate in a conversation with local supporters.

“I’m excited to visit Hilbert to spread the President’s message of resilience and prosperity for this country in the years ahead." She added, "From cutting taxes, to advancing school choice and increasing childcare affordability and paid parental leave for hardworking American families, President Trump remains the strongest candidate for Wisconsinites and he will continue to deliver for four more years," she said.

The Trump campaign has two other events in Wisconsin this week, including a visit from Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump's son, Eric.