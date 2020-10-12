Flooding in central Vietnam kills 17 since last week

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Torrential rains have flooded central Vietnam and killed at least 17 people since last week, as the region braces for more heavy rainfall. State media reported Monday that according to weather forecasters, water levels will keep rising, swelling rivers and submerging more communities in the region. The situation worsened over the weekend when Tropical Storm Linfa, which weakened to a depression when it hit the country, brought more rain to the region, which comprises 10 provinces.