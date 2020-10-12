EU weighs Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are debating whether to impose sanctions on Russian officials and organizations blamed for the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-era nerve agent. The ministers are meeting Monday in Luxembourg. They’re considering a French-German proposal to freeze the assets of those suspected and ban them from traveling in Europe under sanctions to combat the use and spread of chemical weapons. Navalny is a major political opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He fell ill on Aug. 20 on a domestic flight in Russia. He was flown to Germany and is still recovering after hospital treatment. Last week, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.