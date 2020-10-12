EU nations set to adopt common travel rules amid pandemic

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries are set to adopt a common traffic light system to coordinate traveling across the 27-nation bloc. But a return to a full freedom of movement in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic remains far from reach. In addition to causing the death of thousands of European citizens and plunging the EU’s economy into recession, the coronavirus has also landed a blow to a cornerstone of EU citizenship: the free movement of people. The key measure that will be agreed upon Tuesday is a common map of infections sorting European regions into green, orange and red zones according to the severity of their coronavirus outbreaks.