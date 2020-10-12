DC charters lead the way on in-school teaching experiment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington, D.C.’s traditional public school system was forced to start the year with total distance learning. But about a dozen charter schools in the nation’s capital have essentially chosen to become medical-educational experiments — offering in-person instruction for select groups of students. Smaller and more nimble than the monolithic D.C. Public Schools system, the charters have been able to adapt and modify on the fly, trading information and pushing the limits of pandemic-era education. It’s a model that the D.C. Public Schools system is studying as it seeks to reopen its buildings