Danes start culling 2.5 million minks after virus hits farms

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The culling of at least 2.5 million minks in northern Denmark has started, authorities said Monday after the coronavirus has been reported in at least 63 farms. The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration is handling the culling of the infected animals while breeders who have non-infected animals on a farm within 8 kilometers (5 miles) from an infected farm must put them to sleep themselves. The culling is expected to take at least a week. Farmers with uninfected herds will be fully compensated. It is not clear how the mink became infected. The Netherlands, meanwhile, has decided to totally end mink farming in 2021.