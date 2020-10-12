COVID-hit UK arts groups welcome government cash infusion

LONDON (AP) — The British government has announced grants of $335 million to help almost 1,400 arts and cultural organizations survive the coronavirus pandemic. The money is the first chunk to be spent from a 1.57 billion pound Culture Recovery Fund. It has been welcomed by arts organizations that have accused the government of neglecting them while supporting other businesses. Recipients include the London Symphony Orchestra and Liverpool’s Cavern Club, where The Beatles shot to fame. Also on Monday, the government withdrew an advertisement that appeared to suggest ballet dancers should retrain for jobs in technology. The government said the ad was part of a campaign encouraging young people to consider careers in cybersecurity, but acknowledged it appeared “crass.”