Breast Cancer Awareness Month highlights dangers in men and women

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A doctor with Aspirus Wausau Hospital said not only women, but men should be aware of the early signs associated with the cancer.

Dr. Samir Kulkarni with Aspirus said over the span of a woman's lifetime, there's a 1 in 8 chance for breast cancer development.

Women are recommended to start getting annual mammography's at least by the age of 40, if not earlier. In addition to that, men and women should make it a point to do self breast exams.

Things to look for include any changes in how the breasts feel, new lumps, areas of pain, discharge, or skin changes.

"In those cases it'll be very important to immediately call their doctor and get a clinical evaluation, and perhaps additional imaging based on the clinical evaluation," Dr. Kulkarni stated. "Early detection and treatment of breast cancer allows for the most successful and best outcomes."

Dr. Kulkarni added that it's natural for women to sometimes assume that the above symptoms will just go away, but it's important to detect them early.

According to the American Cancer Society, there have been over 5,000 new cases of breast cancer and a little under 800 estimated deaths in Wisconsin so far in 2020.

Aspirus has launched the new breast help assistance fund, and you can click here for more information.