Boulder Junction cancels city sponsored Trick or Treat
BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (WAOW)— Boulder Junction has canceled it's In-Town Trick or Treat, which was scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 2-4 pm.
The town released the following statement on the cancelation:
We regret sharing this announcement, however, the amount of families gathering for Trick or Treating in and/or outside of our businesses would make maintaining social distancing very difficult. As with all of the event decisions the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has and will continue to make during this time of COVID-19, the health and well-being of our community and visitors is the number one priority.