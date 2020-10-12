Black churches mobilizing voters despite virus challenges

NEW YORK (AP) — Voter mobilization in Black church communities will look much different in 2020, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic that has infected millions across the U.S. and has taken a disproportionate toll on Black America. In recent election cycles, predominantly Black congregations across the country have launched get-out-the-vote campaigns commonly referred to as “souls to the polls.” This year, churches are organizing socially distant caravans with greatly reduced capacity for early voting and Election Day ballot-casting. Volunteers are phone-banking and canvasing the homes of church members to ensure mail-in and absentee ballots are requested and delivered before the deadlines.