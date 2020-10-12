Barrett to face senators on health care, legal precedent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is set to face senators’ questions during a second day of confirmation hearings. The mood is likely to shift to a more confrontational tone as the appellate court judge is grilled in 30-minute segments by Democrats gravely opposed to President Donald Trump’s nominee. Barrett’s approach to health care, legal precedent and even the presidential election are expected topics. Republicans are rushing her to confirmation before Election Day to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Democrats are virtually powerless to stop her confirmation, which could lock in a conservative court majority for years to come.