Badgers home opener set for Friday night game

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers will play the first game of the season on Friday, October 23.

The team tweeted Monday morning announcing the 7 p.m. kickoff at Camp Randall.

There's somethin' special about Camp Randall at night 💫



Even though we can't all be there together, you can still be part of the experience: https://t.co/5CoH7NUEwQ #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/rHDyLYMgF8 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 12, 2020

Wisconsin faces Illinois in the delayed start to the Big 10 football season.

There will be no fans in the stands and even players' families will not be allowed inside Camp Randall Stadium.

At a news conference Monday morning, head coach Paul Chryst said cases of COVID-19 have been manageable for the team, but did not go into specifics about case numbers.