WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Dunkin' Donuts Baskin Robbins on Bridge Street opened for the first time on Monday, October 12.

The shop will be open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day.

It's the third business to go up on bridge street this past year. First, Mission Grounds Espresso popped up. Then Tommy's car wash opened shop, and now a combination between Dunkin' and Baskin Robbins.