2020 First Snowfall Contest

Time to bring forth your psychic powers, your best weather calculation, or maybe just roll the dice. If you predict when the first inch of snow will fall in Wausau this Fall or early Winter, you could win big from Wagoner Shell.

Predicting the first inch of accumulation can be a little tricky. The first inch usually falls first in the Northwoods, then central Wisconsin will get a turn a bit later. The first dusting of snow already fell in the far north on Friday October 2nd.

Does the fact that we had an early frost in much of the area mean that there will be an early accumulating snowfall? It is rare, but sometimes the first snowfall happens in late October. Some of you might remember that in 2015, the first 1 inch of snow did not officially fall until December 28th. Wow! That is late for Northcentral Wisconsin.

To help you out a little, here are the winning dates from previous years:

2011: November 9th

2012: November 24th

2013: November 20th

2014: October 31st

2015: December 28th

2016: November 22nd

2017: November 1st

2018: November 9th

2019: November 26th

If you don't take a chance in the contest, here is what you are missing out on:

Randomly drawn top prizes and consolation prizes

$250 gift card plus 52 basic car washes (grand prize)

$150 gift card (2nd place)

$100 gift card (3rd place)

$50 gift card (4th place)

$25 gift card (5th place)

Car wash coupon – up to 50 available (consolation prize)

Get your entry in from October 12th through the 23rd and then sit back and watch for the first significant “flake fest” of the season.