2020 First Snowfall Contest Official Rules

2020 First Snowfall Contest

WAOW-TV

Guess the first date that there will be 1 inch of snowfall in Wausau during Fall-Winter of 2020

Official Contest Rules

1. No purchase necessary.

2. To be eligible you must guess the first date there will be an inch of snowfall in Wausau during the Fall-Winter of 2020. The official snow amount will be that measured by WAOW meteorologists at WAOW. If the snowfall occurs over the course of two days then the date that had the first full inch of snow will be considered the winning date. For example, if there was 1.6 inches of snow and 0.50 inches fell before midnight and 1.1 inches fell after midnight, then the date after midnight would be the winning date. In the case that the first snowfall of one inch or greater is evenly divided between two days or neither date alone has one inch or greater (example: 0.70 inches before midnight and 0.70 after midnight), then both dates will be declared winning dates. If the first 1 inch or greater snowfall occurs before October 23rd (during the entry period) then the 2nd snowfall of 1 inch or greater will be considered the winning date.

3. Only 1 entry (with one date) is allowed per person.

4. The entry period will be from October 12th through the end of the day (midnight) on October 23rd.

5. Contestants must enter the contest online by filling out the form at WAOW.com or by mail. To enter by mail, entrants must send a postcard or letter with their name, address, and prediction (the first date there will be an inch of snowfall in Wausau during the Fall-Winter of 2020) to “Snowfall Contest,” WAOW-TV, 1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403.

6. The “winners” are everyone that correctly predict the first date there is an inch of snowfall in Wausau. The top 5 prizes will be determined and awarded through a random drawing that includes all “winners”. Up to 50 other “winners” that are NOT selected in the random drawing for the top 5 prizes will receive a consolation prize.

7. Prizes are as follows: Grand Prize: Free Wagner Shell car washes for 1 year (52 basic washes) plus a $250 Wagner Shell gift card (approximately $550 dollar value). 2nd Place: $150 Wagner Shell. 3rd Place: $100 Wagner Shell gift card. 4th Place: $50 Wagner Shell gift card. 5th place: $25 Wagner Shell gift card. Consolation prize: one Wagner Shell car wash coupon.

8. Winners will be notified by social media, email or phone call. If winner is unreachable after five (5) days, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If WAOW cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded.

9. Odds of winning are based on the number of entries received.

10. WAOW will conduct the contest and WAOW will be the final judge on all matters related to this contest. The judges' decisions are final, binding and conclusive on all matters. By entering this contest, entrants accept and agree to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges relative to the contest.

11. In the event of non-compliance, an alternative winner may be selected.

12. Winners must be willing to have their name presented on WAOW media outlets. Winner's names may be used for publicity purposes without further compensation.

13. You must be a legal resident of the U.S. and a county within the WAOW “viewing area”. The WAOW viewing area for the purpose of this contest consists of the following counties: Juneau, Adams, Wood, Jackson, Portage, Waushara, Waupaca, Marathon, Clark, Taylor, Shawano, Menominee, Langlade, Lincoln, Iron, Ashland, Vilas, Price, Oneida, Forest, and Florence. Employees of Quincy Media, Inc., WAOW Television, Sponsor, their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, prize suppliers, including any vendors providing services in connection with this contest (collectively, “Sponsor Affiliates”), and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of any of the foregoing individuals are not eligible to enter or win.

14. Any applicable taxes are the responsibility of the winner.

15. WAOW reserves the right to settle all disputes and to change and alter the details of the contest as circumstances merit.

16. All prizes will be mailed to winner, unless winner arranges to receive the prize at the WAOW office in Wausau.

17. Winners are not eligible to win another contest with WAOW for 30 days after winning, unless specifically allowed in other contest rules.

18. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any of the programming or equipment associated with or used in this Contest, and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omission, deletion, interruption or delay in operation or transmission or communication line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized Website access. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like methods of play will void all such plays, and may subject that participant to disqualification. WAOW and its affiliates are not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God.