Turkey to report full COVID-19 figures, health minister says

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s health minister says the country will start to report its total number of coronavirus cases later this week after Ankara was criticized for only releasing figures for patients showing symptoms of infection. The minister said in comments to the newspaper Hurriyet published Sunday that asymptomatic cases will be included in Turkey’s published data from Oct. 15, which will be shared with the World Health Organization. Last month, the minister revealed Turkey had been publishing only the daily number of patients displaying symptoms of COVID-19. This led to criticism from medical groups and opposition parties that had long questioned the accuracy of the statistics.