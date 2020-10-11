Thousands in Los Angeles protest hostilities against Armenia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of people protested Sunday in Los Angeles to condemn Azerbaijan and Turkey’s role in hostilities against Armenia in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. The protest came as Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of violating a Russia-brokered cease-fire deal that took effect at noon Saturday. Southern California is home to the largest Armenian population in the United States. The recent bout of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces started Sept. 27 and left hundreds of people dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since a separatist war there ended in 1994.