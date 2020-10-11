Some rain this week, turning much cooler

Sunshine through much of the afternoon has been variable, with more generally to the north of Wausau than to the south. Mid afternoon temperature readings ranged from the mid 50s to low 60s, with the highest through the north. East to southeast winds have been breezy at times.

Breezy conditions will linger tonight into Monday afternoon as a cold front approaches and passes through. Showers and the chance of thunder are likely later tonight and during the morning. Much of the area could receive a half inch of rain or more. Some clearing is forecast later in the day.

Tuesday will be seasonal and breezy with sunshine and a slight chance of showers during the morning across the far-north.

A strong cold front is expected to pass through Wednesday, with plenty of wind before and after passage along with a chance of showers.

The rest of the week will be much cooler, with more wind at times and a chance of a few showers.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. October 11, 2020

