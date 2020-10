(WAOW) -- Ivanka Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will campaign in the badger state on Tuesday.

The Trump campaign is hosting a "conversation with Ivanka Trump" in Hilbert, Wisconsin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Air Force Two will touch down in Milwaukee at 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the White House. The Vice President will then host a "Make America Great Again!" event at the 128th Air Refueling Wing of the Air National Guard.