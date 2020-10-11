Hanson’s Garden Village to close early

Rhinelander, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hanson's Garden Village normally closes at the end of October. With COVID-19 spiking in Wisconsin, they've made the decision to close two weeks early.

To ensure people could still shop for plants and enjoy the farm with their families, Hanson's implemented safety measures like sanitizing stations, capacity limits in greenhouses and encouraging masks and social distancing.

Brent Hanson, one of the owners of the farm, said he and others felt closing early was the responsible thing to do.

"We wanted to set the right tone and the right message because this whole thing is very concerning," he said.

He said most visitors were happy to oblige with the safety guidelines put in place. The farm was able to keep most of its outdoor activities like games, tractor rides and the scarecrow contest going under these guidelines.

Manager Beth Hanson said the retail side of their business has been good this year.

"We definitely have sold through a lot of our mums, our pumpkins, a lot of trees, shrubs and perennials," she said.

Brent said the only reason they didn't close the farm earlier was to make sure people had time to pick up last minute plants and supplies for winter.

"We felt that it wasn't necessarily good for those folks if we just shut down and leave them high and dry," he said.

Beth said they'll be able to use the extra time in the off season to make improvements for next year. They're working on building another greenhouse to meet the increased demand for plants that they saw this year.

Overall, owners and workers said they are looking at the positives of the situation, and are thankful for how business went in spite of the circumstances.

"In our business, it's mostly dealing with the weather to be honest with you, just like our gardener friends out there," Brent said. "This year was different because we were dealing with more than just the weather."