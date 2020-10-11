Ads, sometimes nasty, play key role in Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA (AP) — A seemingly endless stream of ads in Georgia accuse Republican Sen. David Perdue of being “corrupt” and “out for himself.” But the senator isn’t pulling any counterpunches and casts his Democratic rival as “too radical” and backing a “socialist agenda.” With in-person campaigning dampened by the coronavirus, advertising has taken on even greater importance in Perdue’s race against Democrat Jon Ossoff. Polls show a neck-and-neck battle and the candidates and outside groups are spending huge sums on primetime TV spots. The advertising arms race highlights Georgia’s newfound position as a top political battleground, with two Republican-held Senate seats on the ballot.