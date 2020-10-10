University of Minnesota cuts three men’s sports programs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota is cutting three of its men’s sports programs — gymnastics, tennis and indoor track — partly due to budget deficit made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Regents made the decision on Friday, but opted to keep the men’s outdoor track program, which was also threatened.

Athletic director Mark Coyle announced Sept. 10 that the department would drop the sports for budgetary reasons, and to address Title IX compliance concerns.

That budget deficit was projected Friday to be between $45 to $65 million.